Restaurant at South Shore Boat Club in Peru closes

Over Board, a restaurant at the South Shore Boat Club in Peru, has closed until further notice. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Over Board, a restaurant at the South Shore Boat Club in Peru, has closed until further notice.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you we will be closed at South Shore Boat Club until further notice. We loved serving you! Thank you for your continued patronage,” read a post on the restaurant’s social media.

The restaurant opened about a year ago.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.