Mr. J’s opens second location in Oglesby

Mr. J’s Hot Dogs and Gyros hosted a grand opening at a second location Saturday at 488 E. Route 71, Oglesby.

In addition to hot dogs and gyros, Mr. J’s sells Italian beef, burgers, chicken, gyros, seafood, nachos, salads, milkshakes, horchata and jamaica, among other items.

Mr. J’s also has a location at 1118 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The phone number is 815-993-9034.

