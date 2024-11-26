November 26, 2024
Ladd to host 2024 Christmas lighting contest

Final judging to take place Dec. 21

By Derek Barichello
Decorate your Ladd home and/or business for the holidays.

Decorate your Ladd home and/or business for the holidays.

Ladd residents are invited to participate in the 2024 Village of Ladd Christmas Lighting Contest. Cash prizes of $100 each will be awarded in three categories; Traditional; Reason for the Season (Best Nativity); and Clark Griswold (Outrageous). There will be one winner in each category.

Everyone is invited to participate, just make sure your lights are on during the evenings of Dec. 13 through Dec. 21. Final judging will take place the evening of Dec. 21.

Winners will be posted on the Village of Ladd website at villageofladd.com.

