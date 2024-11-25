Yard, garden waste drop-off site to close Nov. 29 in Ottawa

Yard and garden waste drop-off ends Friday, Nov. 29, in Ottawa.

Republic Services is closing its facility for the winter. The dumpsters will be removed Nov. 30.

Ottawa residents have until Nov. 29 to bring leaves, small twigs/branches (2 inches in diameter or less), garden waste and vegetation to the dumpsters in the 400 block of West Jackson Street near the railroad tracks at Walnut Street.

The following rules still apply: dumping will be allowed seven days a week, dawn to dusk only; residents must perform their own unloading; biodegradable paper bags are allowed; no plastic bags, lumber, metal, newspapers or garbage of any kind is allowed; no commercial lawn or landscaping business is allowed to use this site.

When dumpsters are full, do not leave items loose on the ground. You may return with items after dumpsters have been emptied. As a suggestion, residents are advised to check the status of the dumpsters prior to loading vehicles and driving to the drop-off site.

This site is under 24-hour video surveillance. The success and continuation of this program depends on the public’s cooperation. Violators may be reported to the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131 for a citation.