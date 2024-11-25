St. Joseph Church artifacts on display at Marshall County Historical Society

The Marshall County Historical Society Museum is showing artifacts from the St. Joseph Church of Henry in its front window. (Photo provided by Connie Swanson)

The cornerstone was laid for St Joseph Church in 1872. It mostly consisted of citizens of Irish descent while St. Mary’s parishioners were of German descent.

St Joseph Church was closed on June 29, 2014, and merged with St Mary’s Church. The final Mass was Oct. 19. The church will be decommissioned and no longer used.

In the museum window is a portrait of Father Roger Noonan. He was ordained in 1945. In 1956, he was first appointed administrator and became the pastor in 1960. He served the parish for 30 years.

Other items are a copy of the church’s Centennial book, a historical plate, several hymnals and other items of interest. A bouquet of shamrock sits beside the alter. Pictures and a family tree of the founders is included.

The museum, 314 Fifth St., Lacon, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays. Stop by for a visit and see other historical items in the museum’s collection.

The museum will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 12 through Jan. 11.