Spring Valley United Church of Christ to host Cookie Walk on Dec. 7

Spring Valley United Church of Christ, 227 E. Erie St., will host its annual Cookie Walk from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Use the alley entrance. Some of its famous peanut brittle still is available. Cookies will be sold for $8 a pound, and $1 will be donated to local charities – Public Action to Deliver Shelter and Hall Township Food Pantry.

To get peanut brittle before the cookie walk you can call 815-663-1951 or 815 664-2509 and leave a message.

This year the church also will accept donations for Backpacks for Homeless Veterans. Items include hats, gloves, hand warmers, reusable water bottles, underwear, T-shirt, socks, toothbrushes, lip balm, soap and deodorant.