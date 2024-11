Princeton holds 2024 volleyball awards night

Award winners for the 2024 volleyball season for the Princeton varsity team are (from left to right) are Ellie Harp (Leadership, unanimous all-conference), Ava Kyle (Most Improved), Camryn Driscoll (Most Valuable Defense, Hustle/Attitude), Caroline Keutzer (Most Valuable Offense) and Kathy Maciczak (Sportsmanship). (Photo provided by Andy Puck)

The Princeton Tigresses held their 2024 volleyball awards night.

Award winners as voted by the players are:

Freshmen: Hustle/Attitude went to Kaylyn Friel, Leadership went to Jocelyn Strouss, Most Improved went to Alice Scruggs, Most Valuable Offense was awarded to Payton Brandt, Most Valuable Defense went to Payten Harden and Sportsmanship was awarded to Olivia Mabry.

Award winners for the 2024 volleyball season for the Princeton sophomores are (from left to right) Bella Clevenger (Most Valuable Defense, Maegan Du Preez (Hustle/Attitude, Most Improved, Sportsmanship) and Danika Burden (Most Valuable Offense) . Not pictured is Kiyrra Morris (Leadership). (Photo provided by Andy Puck)

Sophomores: Maegan Du Preez was named for sopomore Hustle/Attitude, Most Improved and Sportsmanship. Other sophomore award-winners were Kiyrra Morris (Leadership), Danika Burden (Most Valuable Offense) and Bella Clevenger (Most Valuable Defense).

Award winners for the 2024 volleyball season for the Princeton freshmen are (from left to right) Payten Harden (Most Valuable Defense), Olivia Mabry (Sportsmanship), Alice Scruggs (Most Improved), Kaylyn Friel (Hustle/Attitude), Payton Brandt (Most Valuable Offense) and Jocelyn Strouss (Leadership). (Photo provided by Andy Puck)

Varsity: Caroline Keutzer was named Most Valuable Offense while Camryn Driscoll was named Most Valuable Defense. Other varsity award winners were Driscoll (Hustle/Attitude), Ellie Harp (Leadership), Ava Kyle (Most Improved) and Kathy Maciczak (Sportsmanship)

In addition, Harp was recognized for unanimous Three Rivers East All Conference Selection, All-Conference Academic and PHS Leadership Award