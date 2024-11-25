Marquette’s Alec Novotney earns IHSBCA Class 1A Player of the Year honor

Marquette's Alec Novotney lets go of a pitch against Jacksonville Routt during the Class 1A semifinal game this past spring at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette baseball standout Alec Novotney has been named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2024 Class 1A Player of the Year.

Novotney helped lead the Crusaders baseball team to the Class 1A state championship and 31-2 record this past season. He was 10-0 on the mound with 100 strikeouts and just nine walks in 58 innings, with an ERA of 0.91 in 58 innings pitched. When not on the mound, Novotney played shortstop and led off for the Crusaders, hitting .371 with 41 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

Novotney also earned a first-team spot on the Tri-County All-Conference Team and voted as the league’s Pitcher of the Year.

Marquette's Alec Novotney

Marquette baseball head coach Todd Hopkins has also been named the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2024 Class 1A Coach of the Year.

The Crusaders under Hopkins have won state titles in 2019 and 2024, finished in third place in 2022, and fourth place in 2018 and 1999. Hopkins has accumulated a 650-183 (.780) record in 26 years as the head coach.

Novotney and Hopkins will be honored at the Hall of Fame dinner and Induction ceremony at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center Hotel on January 11, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.