Ladies of St. George to host bake sale with Lebanese, Greek treats

The Ladies of St. George Orthodox Church will host their bake sale 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

The Ladies of St. George Orthodox Church will host their bake sale 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley.

The sale will have a variety of ethnic goods, both savory and sweet, with prices ranging from $3 to $20. Local favorites include Lebanese meat pies, spinach pies, cheese bread and za’atar bread, baklawa, ma’amoul cookies and date fingers, Greek cookies and baklava. There also will be some holiday staples including quick breads, cakes and cookies.

For more information, call 815-664-4540 or go to www.springvalleyorthodox.com.