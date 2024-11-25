2024-25 BCR Boys Basketball Preview: 5 to watch

Princeton senior Noah LaPorte is the reigning BCR Player of the Year (Mike Vaughn)

With the 2024-25 boys basketball season tipping off tonight, here’s five players to watch around Bureau County.

Braden Curran (Hall, Jr., F)

Curran had a solid sophomore season for the Red Devils, averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 steals and a team-high 5.2 rebounds a game. He scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Red Devils to a 66-63 upset over sectional finalist Princeton last year. He received Three Rivers East Honorable Mention recognition.

Braden Curran (Jen Heredia)

Noah LaPorte (Princeton, Sr., F)

The reigning BCR Player of the Year led the area last year with 21.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. He became the 13th player in the program to score 1,000 points, ranked ninth with 1,027 career points. The unanimous All-Three Rivers East pick added IBCA and Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention. He is a two-time, First-Team All-BCR selection.

Noah LaPorte

Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley, Sr., C)

Hulsing will play a key role in the Storm’s transition to the Lincoln Trail Conference this season. The big man in the middle for the Storm averaged 12.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and an area-best 1.4 blocks a game while shooting 53% from the field. He was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference last year.

Landon Hulsing

Tyler Billhorn (LaMoille, Sr., F)

Billhorn had a well-rounded junior season for the Lions, ranked among the top three in the area in scoring at 14.5 ppp and rebounding at 11.8 rpg. He also chipped in 2.0 assists per game.

Tyler Billhorn

Jordan Reinhardt (Princeton, Sr., G)

The senior sharp-shooter rebounded back to form for the sectional finalists from a late-season football ankle injury to average 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. He will lead what Tiger coach Jason Smith said may be his best-shooting team.

Jordan Reinhardt

Keep an eye on: Vance Hayes (DePue, Jr.), Elijah Endress (BV, Sr.), Bryce Helms (BV, Sr.), Jack Jablonski (Hall, Sr.), Brayden Klein (LaMoille, Sr.), Nico Lopez (DePue, Fr.), Kaden Newman (St. Bede, Sr.), Mason Ross (St. Bede, Sr.), Wes Wyatt (Hall, Sr.).