Seneca 3rd, Fieldcrest 5th, FCW 7th at Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tourney : The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 61, Peoria Manual 57: In the third-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Fighting Irish trailed the Rams 12-5 after one quarter and 19-18 at halftime but used a 43-38 second-half advantage to capture the win on Saturday.

Alyssa Zellers fired in 23 points to lead Seneca (3-1), while Evelyn O’Connor added nine points and Lainie Olson eight points. Zellers and Olson were named to the all-tournament team.

Fieldcrest 53, Herscher 32: In the fifth-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Knights led 22-10 after one quarter, 35-17 at halftime and 46-23 heading to the fourth quarter in the victory over the Tigers.

Fieldcrest (2-2), which sank 10 3-pointers in the contest, was led by 23 points from TeriLynn Timmerman, with Pru Mangan adding 15 and all-tournament selection Macy Gochanour eight.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 73, Streator 33: In the seventh-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, Emma Palaschak made nine 3-pointers — six in the opening quarter — and finished with a game-high 31 points for the Falcons (1-3), while all-tournament selection Ella Derossett added 17 points, including a trio of treys, in the win over the Bulldogs. FCW led 32-3 after one quarter and 49-14 at halftime.

Streator (0-4) was led by nine points from Ava Gwaltney, with Rhea Huey adding eight and Isabel Gutierrez chipping in five.

Boys bowling

Streator competes “Survivor”: The Bulldogs posted a team series of 2,852 to finish 18th of the 20 squads at the Rockford Guilford “Survivor” at Don Carter Lanes.

Cody Taylor led Streator with a 661 series and high game of 194. The Bulldogs also received solid outings from Tyson Kolojay (614/184), Ian Wheeler (549/163) and Austin Murphy (544/146).