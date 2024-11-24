November 23, 2024
Seneca 3rd, Fieldcrest 5th, FCW 7th at Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tourney : The Times Saturday Roundup

Streator boys bowling competed at Rockford Guilford “Survivor” tournament

By Brian Hoxsey
Seneca senior Alyssa Zellers

Seneca senior Alyssa Zellers (Brian Hoxsey)

Girls basketball

Seneca 61, Peoria Manual 57: In the third-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Fighting Irish trailed the Rams 12-5 after one quarter and 19-18 at halftime but used a 43-38 second-half advantage to capture the win on Saturday.

Alyssa Zellers fired in 23 points to lead Seneca (3-1), while Evelyn O’Connor added nine points and Lainie Olson eight points. Zellers and Olson were named to the all-tournament team.

Seneca senior Lainie Olson

Seneca senior Lainie Olson (Brian Hoxsey)

Fieldcrest 53, Herscher 32: In the fifth-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Knights led 22-10 after one quarter, 35-17 at halftime and 46-23 heading to the fourth quarter in the victory over the Tigers.

Fieldcrest (2-2), which sank 10 3-pointers in the contest, was led by 23 points from TeriLynn Timmerman, with Pru Mangan adding 15 and all-tournament selection Macy Gochanour eight.

Emma Palaschak

Emma Palaschak

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 73, Streator 33: In the seventh-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, Emma Palaschak made nine 3-pointers — six in the opening quarter — and finished with a game-high 31 points for the Falcons (1-3), while all-tournament selection Ella Derossett added 17 points, including a trio of treys, in the win over the Bulldogs. FCW led 32-3 after one quarter and 49-14 at halftime.

Streator (0-4) was led by nine points from Ava Gwaltney, with Rhea Huey adding eight and Isabel Gutierrez chipping in five.

Boys bowling

Streator competes “Survivor”: The Bulldogs posted a team series of 2,852 to finish 18th of the 20 squads at the Rockford Guilford “Survivor” at Don Carter Lanes.

Cody Taylor led Streator with a 661 series and high game of 194. The Bulldogs also received solid outings from Cody Taylor (661/194), Tyson Kolojay (614/184), Ian Wheeler (549/163) and Austin Murphy (544/146).

