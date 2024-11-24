Peru library announces December 2024 schedule

Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., announced its December schedule of events.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10: Evening Storytime Letters to Santa. Join the Peru Library for Evening Storytime. It will be a fun-filled evening full of storytime, crafts, & writing a letter to Santa. Registration is required. All ages are invited to attend. For questions call Mackenzie Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229 ext 214 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org.

2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20: Cookies and Cocoa. Come to the youth library for cookies and cocoa while supplies last. For questions, contact Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229 ext. 214 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org.

For teens

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6: Teen Game Night: Gamers can enjoy a cookie-and-cocoa Christmas party. There will be a $5.00 Gift Exchange for those who would like to participate. This event is for ages 12-18. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

3:30-4:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13: Anime Club: There will be Christmas snacks, crafts and Anime. For more information about this free event please visit www.perulibrary.org or call Leah at 815-223-0229.

3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27: Teen Advisory Group (TAG). Are you a teen ages 12-18 looking to make a difference in our community? Join TAG. TAG members help our Teen Program Librarian, Marti Pack plan and execute programs for the teens at the library. It is a great opportunity to grow as a leader. For questions call Pack at 815-223-0229, ext. 213 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

Adults

1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16: Movie matinee. Find the featured film at www.perulibary.org. For questions call Pack at 815-223-0229, ext. 213 or email mpack@perulibrary.org

Monthly book clubs

2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19: ABC Book Club. This month you may select a Christmas book of your choice to share with the group. Meets the third Thursday of the month.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: 20-30s Book Club. This month they are reading “Through the Woods” by Emily Carroll.

6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov 25 at 6:30 pm. As the Pages Turn Book Club. This month they are reading “Maisy Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear.

Book clubs meet in the Lower Level Meeting room. Everyone is welcome to join even if you haven’t read the book. For questions call Pack at 815-223-0229, ext. 213 or email mpack@perulibrary.org