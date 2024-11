The La Salle County Motor Sports Hall of Fame held its induction ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Ottawa merican Legion Post 33, welcoming in three new members: Streator’s John Provenzano, Marseilles’ Dave Price and Ottawa’s Pat Dresen. The plaque bearing the names of all the inductees is on display at the Napa Auto Parts store in Ottawa. Pictured at the event are (from left) committeemen Casey Rock and Tom Kinkin, Price, event founder and organizer Hank Walsh, Provanzano and Dresen. (Photo provided by Hank Walsh)

