Nathan Siri wins Bureau Valley High School DAR Good Citizen Award

The 2024-2025 DAR Good Citizen Award winner from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius is Nathan Siri, son of Scott and Staci. (Photo provided by Heather Foster)

The Princeton, Illinois Chapter of the National Society – Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring the Good Citizens’ Program for all high schools in Bureau County.

The 2024-2025 DAR Good Citizen Award winner from Bureau Valley High School in Manlius is Nathan Siri, son of Scott and Staci. He was chosen by the faculty and senior class. Siri was selected based on the following criteria: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Siri has been on high honor roll throughout high school and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior. While in high school, he has been a member of National Honor Society, FCA, Student Council, FFA, Scholastic Bowl, Drama Club, cross country and track. Outside of school, he has volunteered at various events within his community, such as Bureau County Christmas for Kids and at the Princeton Homestead Festival.

He plans on attending Olivet Nazarene University to study science education with the hopes to return to the area to teach high school science.