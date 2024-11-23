Marshall-Putnam’s Gwen Heeley joins statewide 4-H leadership event

Gwen Heeley, representing Marshall-Putnam 4-H, takes part in the 4-H Junior Leadership Conference in Springfield, connecting with other young leaders from across Illinois. (Photo provided by Sophia Schneider)

Gwen Heeley, representing the Saratoga Leadaways from Marshall-Putnam counties, was one of more than 100 seventh and eighth graders who learned ways to improve their leadership skills at the 2024 construction-themed 4-H Junior Leadership Conference.

The event was Nov. 2 to 3 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.

“The core value of JLC is to teach the next generation of leaders about the skills that will help them become better leaders in their clubs and communities,” chair of the 2024 Youth Leadership Team Ross Vancil said in a news release.

This year’s conference was constructed by 25 Illinois Youth Leadership Team members who planned and facilitated the Junior Leadership Conference with the hopes of sending home the youth participants with newfound leadership and communication skills. Members from other state teams were also in attendance, including four healthy living ambassadors, livestock ambassadors and influencers.

“The Illinois 4-H Junior Leadership Conference offers a unique opportunity for our youth to grow as individuals and as leaders,” University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development specialist Katie Duitsman said in a news release.

Participants started the weekend with workshops focusing on small-group communication, networking, true leaders in equity and teamwork. Within these workshops, youth engaged in interactive activities and discussions, while learning effective leadership strategies.

On Sunday, the youth continued to construct leadership skills corresponding to nurturing environmental consciousness while fostering a sustainable future in their community service workshop.

“Through engaging workshops, inspiring speakers, and hands-on activities, our participants will develop the confidence and skills to reach their full potential,” Duitsman said.

This conference would not have happened without the organization and facilitation of the members of the Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team, a team of uniquely trained young adult 4-H members and alumni.

A portion of the conference expenses was covered by the Illinois 4-H Foundation which raises private funds to support the Illinois 4-H program. Additional sponsors included the Illinois Farm Bureau.