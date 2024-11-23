Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer frozen holiday meals

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will be offering frozen holiday meals.

Contact the farm bureau and order the meals, stop by the farm bureau office on Dec. 17 to pick up the 10 frozen meals for $100. Simply thaw and cook them. The meals also are in microwave containers.

There are five frozen meals, two of each kind. The menu is chicken and biscuits; lasagna; pulled pork; pork loin with bourbon pineapple and potatoes; and chicken bacon ranch pasta.

Meals will be prepared, packaged and frozen. Meals will be packaged in a sealed box for pickup and may picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton. This program is a fundraiser for the Bureau County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom. Registration and payment are required by Dec. 2. Call in orders to assure an accurate count. Payments may be mailed to 1407 N. Main St., Princeton, IL 61356 or pay by phone for a slight service fee at 815-875-6468.