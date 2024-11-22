Man who barricaded himself in South Streator residence now charged with sexual crimes against a child

A Streator man who police said barricaded himself in a residence Sunday in South Streator recently was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that Donald W. Hill was arraigned in court and ordered to be detained in Livingston County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said there was a reported armed home invasion Sunday where it was believed the suspect was barricaded at a nearby residence on the 1600 block of South Bloomington Street. Hill was taken to Livingston County Jail and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the state’s attorney’s office, Vermilion Valley Emergency Communications, Pontiac and Streator police departments, Illinois State Police and McLean County Child Advocacy Center.