Suspect arrested after reported home invasion in South Streator

A suspect was arrested without incident Sunday in South Streator following a reported armed home invasion where it was believed the suspect was barricaded at a nearby residence, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office responded at 7:33 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of South Bloomington Street. Deputies were assisted by the Streator Police Department. The suspect was taken to Livingston County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released in Friday’s release. The story will be updated with more information as Shaw Local News Network acquires it.