Chester Weger, convicted in Starved Rock murders case, can continue his exoneration bid

Chester Weger exits the La Salle County Government Complex on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Ottawa. He will be able to continue his bid for exoneration in the Starved Rock murders case a judge ruled Friday. (Scott Anderson)

Chester Weger has not yet succeeded in overturning his murder conviction – but a judge ruled Friday he can keep trying.

Judge Michael C. Jansz threw out the special prosecutor’s motion to dismiss Weger’s exoneration bid. The dismissal means Weger, 85, can continue arguing he was wrongfully convicted of murdering Lillian Oetting, one of three women found bludgeoned in 1960 in Starved Rock State Park.

Jansz ruled Friday many pieces of evidence did not meet the threshold required for new proceedings that might overturn Weger’s conviction.

Earlier this year, the special prosecutor in the case filed a 78-page pleading saying Weger was guilty of murder and Weger’s claims of innocence were heard and rejected, asking that Weger’s current bid in front of the court be dismissed. Weger’s lawyers responded with a lengthy pleading, saying there’s new evidence to prove Weger’s innocence.

