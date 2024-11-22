Boys basketball tournaments tip off Monday

Brayden Klein and the LaMoille Lions will take aim on the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament beginning Saturday. (Hal Adkins)

The 2024-25 boys basketball season will tip off Monday at a tournament near you.

Here’s a rundown of those Bureau County-area tournaments:

At Ottawa: Princeton will open the season back in the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Oak Forest. The Tigers, who are gaining several players coming late from another extended football season, will also face pool games against Streator and L-P on Friday, Nov. 29.

The tournament concludes Saturday, Nov. 30.

L-P beat Pontiac for last year’s championship.

At Wethersfield: Bureau Valley will be back at the Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield, opening with Stark County at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. The Storm will also play Annawan on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Putnam County on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Wethersfield on Friday, Nov. 29, and Elmwood on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Annawan is the reigning champion.

At Woodland: St. Bede is pooled with Woodland, Flanagan-Cornell and Ridgeview in the Route 17 Classic at Woodland.

The Bruins will open Monday, Nov. 25, against the host Warriors at 8 p.m. They will then play Henry-Senachwine at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Ridgeview on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The finals will be held at Dwight on Saturday, Nov. 30, with crossover matchups of the Woodland and Dwight pools.

Earlville won last year’s tournament.

At AFC: LaMoille returns to the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament with games against Indian Creek at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Leland at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Durand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The tournament concludes Saturday with games to be determined.

Indian Creek defeated Leland for last year’s title.

At Serena: Hall will play in the new Serena Thanksgiving Tournament, formerly held at Seneca on Nov. 25-30. The Red Devils will play out of Pool B with games against Seneca at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25, Somonauk at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Newark at 4 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Pool A consists of Serena, Marquette, Parkview Christian and Erie-Prophetstown.

Finals will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 with the championship game set for 5:30 p.m.

Seneca will be taking over the Marquette Christmas Tournament.