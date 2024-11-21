Streator Dairy Queen to close out its season

This is the last week of the season for Dairy Queen, 2320 N. Bloomington St., Streator. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

This is the last week of the season for Dairy Queen, 2320 N. Bloomington St., Streator.

Thursday is the final day for custom cake orders. Sunday is the last day of the season and orders will need to be picked up by then, according to a post on its social media. The ice cream shop usually reopens in February.

Dairy Queen is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and can be reached at 815-673-3636.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.