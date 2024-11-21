Resale boutique opens in downtown Streator

The Thread Revival recently opened at 322 E. Main St. in downtown Streator.

The upscale resale store specializes in selling name brands at affordable prices. The store sells men’s and women’s clothes, as well as plus sizes. The store opened in the former site of The Painted Daisy, which moved to 145 Benchmark Drive.

The store is closed Sunday and Monday; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Go to The Thread Revival on Facebook for more information and details on the store.

