Princeton store to close

Sayler’s General Store in Princeton soon will close.

The owners announced a closing sale over the weekend on the business’ social media.

Tammie and Tim Sayler opened the store in 2021 at 618 S. Main St. before later moving to 640 Main St. Sayler’s sells nostalgic candy and soda, and specialty food and gifts.

For more information, call 815-872-3725 or find them on Facebook at fb.com/saylersgeneral.

