Mackenzie Sherman of Bureau County earns 7th place in National Public Speaking Contest

Mackenzie Sherman, a dedicated 4-H member from Bureau County, earned seventh place in the Public Speaking Contest held Nov. 8 to 9, at the Eastern National 4-H Roundup, at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

This event brought together 4-H youth from across the country to compete in various educational contests, fostering teamwork, self-confidence and leadership skills.

The Eastern National 4-H Roundup provides a platform for young people to showcase their skills in alignment with the core 4-H mission: science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), healthy living and citizenship. Youth participants compete in individual contests that encourage personal development and community engagement. Sherman was one of many talented 4-H members representing their states in this national competition.

“We are incredibly proud of Mackenzie and her outstanding performance at the Eastern National 4-H Roundup,” Bureau County 4-H coordinator Sarah Poignant said in a news release. “Her dedication, hard work and public speaking abilities are a testament to the values that 4-H instills in its members. This achievement is an excellent example of the success that comes from commitment and practice.”

This event provides youth with the opportunity to grow, learn and engage with others from across the nation.

To learn more about Bureau County 4-H, contact University of Illinois Extension office by calling 815-875-2878 or email Sarah Poignant at poignant@illinois.edu. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.