2 Ottawa businesses cited for selling tobacco to an underage person during compliance check

The Ottawa Police Department conducted electronic cigarette/tobacco compliance checks Monday at several retail establishments.

Of the 15 businesses that were checked, two were found in violation and given citations for the sale of tobacco to a person younger than 21, a petty offense.

Those found in violation, according to Ottawa police, were Columbus Smoke Shop, 1116 Columbus St., and Dab City Tobacco and Vape, 373 W. Stevenson Road.

The Ottawa Police Department found the following businesses to be in compliance: Route 6 Amoco BP, 403 E. Norris Drive; Walgreens, 545 E. Norris Drive; Casey’s General Store, 400 W. Norris Drive; Amoco BP (north of Interstate 80), 4105 Columbus St.; Amoco BP (south of I-80), 2801 Columbus St.; Southside Amoco BP, 911 First Ave.; Regal Liquor, 500 State St.; Circle K, 1500 Columbus St.; Beer and Cigarette Depot, 211 E. Joliet St.; CVS, 110 E. Norris Drive; Thorntons, 102 W. Etna Road; Southside Shell, 1106 First Ave.; and Q Vape and Cigar, 511 E. Norris Drive.