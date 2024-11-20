Hegeler Carus Mansion honors docent Denise Sabotta

La Salle Alderman Jerry Reynolds presented a plaque Sept. 12 in honor of his late partner, Denise Sabotta, to the Hegeler Carus Mansion.

Sabotta was a dedicated docent at the Mansion for more than 20 years. In her role as docent, she led tours, sharing the history of the mansion, the families and the many artifacts with guests. Sabotta was a big part of the team, and her contributions were much appreciated and will be remembered, the mansion said in a news release.

“Denise will be missed by the team at the Hegeler Carus Mansion,” Hegeler Carus Mansion Executive Director Laura Walker said in a news release. “All of our volunteers, much like Denise, are dedicated to the continued legacy of the Mansion. Through their contributions of time, talents and treasures, they leave a lasting legacy that impacts every guest, tour participant, and staff member here.”

The Hegeler Carus Mansion was designed in 1874 by W.W. Boyington, who also designed the iconic Water Tower in Chicago. August Fiedler, the mansion’s interior designer, became one of the most sought-after interior designers after completing his work at the mansion. The Hegeler Carus Mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995, and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2007, a designation granted by the U.S. National Park Service. The Mansion is located at 1307 Seventh St., La Salle. For information about how to become a volunteer, like Sabotta, visit www.hegerlercarus.org or https://www.facebook.com/hegelercarus/ on Facebook.