Bureau County Christmas For Kids said a young man named Cash donated his bicycle that he had outgrown. Most of the toy drive’s bicycles come from The Bike Place in Princeton, which refurbishes older bikes. Deb Stanbary, a BCCFK committee member, is standing next to Cash. (Photo provided by Gale Hart)

The Bureau County Christmas For Kids toy drive will continue Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Heartland Bank on South Main Street and at The Milk Mustache on North Main Street in Princeton.

The toy drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Princeton Christmas Walk.

