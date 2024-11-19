VanDuzer Jewelers named Streator Chamber’s October 2024 business of the month

(From left) Judy Booze, Streator Chamber ambassador; Beth Palm, Streator Chamber Board; Mark VanDuzer, owner of VanDuzer Jewelers; Naomi Hauser; Emily Pratt; Amber Miller, Streator Chamber executive director; and Dana Stillwell, Chamber Board member celebrate VanDuzer Jewelers being named Streator Chamber's October 2024 Business of the Month. (Photo provided by Jeanne McMenamin)

For more than 82 years, VanDuzer Jewelers has been one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Streator and Ottawa region, the Streator Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

The business was named the Streator Chamber’s business of the month for October.

VanDuzer has grown from a small store into a multiple brand jewelry retailer. VanDuzer has served generations of families with diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, gifts and custom made styles and jewelry repairs.

VanDuzer’s mission is a tradition of trust, high ethical standards, knowledge of their jewelry products and services, fair pricing and value to customers, the Chamber said in a news release.