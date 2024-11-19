Streator Elks to host 5 more free bowling nights for teens

The Streator Elks Lodge free bowling night last month was such a success, it will return five more times throughout the winter with sessions for junior high and high school students. (Brian Hoxsey)

Free bowling nights are planned for Fridays, Nov. 22, Dec. 20, Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 28. Junior high school students can bowl from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and high school students from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m.

All students should use the Hickory Street entrance. There is an elevator for anyone who needs assistance. Adults will be supervising the event.

Additionally, the Elks Club will be offering scholarships to upcoming high school graduates. Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy program scholarships are available as well as most valuable student. Applications can be picked up at the high schools.