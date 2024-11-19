Pink Friday to support small businesses in Streator

This Friday, Streator small businesses will participate in the nationwide Pink Friday event, encouraging shoppers to support small businesses before Black Friday. (Photo Provided by Abbey Brown)

This Friday, local boutiques and shops in Streator will join the nationwide Pink Friday event, encouraging shoppers to support local small business.

Pink Friday, conducted annually the Friday before Black Friday, looks to bring in traffic to local businesses by offering exclusive sales and promotions. Although it began in 2020, this year will be the first time Streator is participating, with several businesses offering discounts and special offers to celebrate the event.

Abbey Brown, owner of Bromley and Brown boutique, discovered the event through a boutique group she is a part of and decided it would be a good idea to bring to Streator.

“I felt like it was a good idea to bring it to our community because this past year things have been a bit slower business wise. I wanted to bring something fun and exciting for our community,” Brown said.

Brown said she views this as sort of a “trial run” and sees the event as a way to celebrate small businesses, with 12 different businesses participating this year.

“It’s all about getting people to spend money within their community first and to just celebrate all of the shops we have in town here,” she said.

On Friday, shoppers can explore downtown at participating shops, including: