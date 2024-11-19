Here is who filed to run for city councils across La Salle, Bureau counties

Monday was the final day to turn in paperwork to be on the ballot. The last day to file an objection to any nominating petition for the April 1 consolidated election is Monday, Nov. 25. (Scott Anderson)

The April 2025 ballot is starting to take shape in the Illinois Valley.

Candidates turned in their petitions for the municipal elections in La Salle, Mendota, Oglesby, Peru, Princeton, Spring Valley, Streator and Utica. Aside from Utica and Oglesby, each community is shaping up to have contested races, including potential mayoral races in La Salle, Mendota, Peru and Spring Valley. La Salle drew four candidates for the mayor’s post. Ottawa and Marseilles do not have any vacancies for this election cycle.

Monday was the final day to turn in paperwork to be on the ballot. The last day to file an objection to any nominating petition for the April 1 consolidated election is Monday, Nov. 25.

La Salle

La Salle residents could see multiple contested races come April 2025 – and a ballot lottery to determine order.

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Grove turned in petitions to retain his seat, along with Gary Hammers, Jamie Hicks and Tyler Thompson.

William Sexton and former council member Diz Demes both filed petitions for First Ward at 8 a.m. last Tuesday so a ballot order will be held to determine their order on the ballot. Incumbent Alderman Jim Bacidore did not seek reelection.

Incumbent Alderman Tom Ptak (Second Ward) drew a challenger in Dawn Hicks. Incumbent John “Doc” Lavieri (Third Ward) was joined by Jessica Dergence, Nicole Girton and Danielle “Dani” Piland, who each filed their petitions.

Incumbent Alderman T. Boo Herndon (Fourth Ward) was joined by newcomer Brianne Hicks in filing petitions.

Virginia Kochanowski will seek reelection as treasurer. She was the lone candidate to file for that office. No one had filed a petition for city clerk. Incumbent Clerk Amy Quinn said she will not seek reelection.

Mendota

Mendota may have a contested race for mayor. Incumbent David Boelk drew a challenger when Shallen Gross filed a petition.

Emily McConville seeks reelection as city clerk. She is the only candidate to file for that office.

Incumbent aldermen Kyle Kim (Third Ward), Jim Fitzpatrick (First Ward), Vicki Johnson (Fourth Ward) and Leo Hochstatter (Second Ward) all filed petitions. Fitzpatrick was joined in the First Ward by challenger Joel Perez. Johnson drew a challenger in Matt Ramer. Rob Letterly filed for treasurer.

Oglesby

Oglesby might have no contested races.

Hilary Moyle has filed petitions for the seat on the Oglesby City Council that was vacated when commissioner Terry Eutis resigned. Don Finley, who was appointed to the seat after Eutis’ resignation, has not filed petitions for election as of noon Monday.

Peru

Peru may have a contested mayoral race as incumbent Ken Kolowski was joined by Doug Bernabei, who filed a petition on Tuesday.

Treasurer Jackson Powell will seek reelection. He was the only candidate to file for that office.

As City Clerk Dave Bartley announced he would no longer seek reelection, “James”Jamey” Mertel filed petitions along with former alderwoman Sherry Mayszak. Incumbent Alderman Jason Edgcomb (Second Ward) drew a challenger Monday in newcomer Tom Riordan. Bob Tieman (First Ward), Mike Sapienza (Third Ward) and Jim Lukosus (Fourth Ward) sought reelection.

Princeton

With two seats available on the Princeton City Council in April, City Council members Michael McCall and Marty Makransky, along with Donald Saletzki filed for candidacy.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson turned in her paperwork to run for reelection. Debra Perino also filed to run for mayor. City Clerk Rebecca “Becky” Hansen filed for reelection and John “Jack” Boroski filed for treasurer. In the First Ward, Ed Jauch turned in paperwork; in the Second Ward, Alderman Chris Affelt; in the Third Ward Jake Kelley and JC Heerdt; and in the Fourth Ward Alderman Dave Pellegrini.

Streator

Two seats on the Streator City Council will be up for election in April, as the terms of David “Moose” Conner and Matt McMullen come to an end. Christopher Thomas, Tonya Zehr Pearce, Justin Skinner, Scott Scheuer and Daniel Danko have all filed to run for the positions. Scheuer and Danko serve on the Streator Plan Commission.

Utica

Utica might have no contested races.

Mayor David Stewart is up for reelection and no opponents have filed petitions as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Three spots are open on the Utica Village Board and all three incumbents have filed petitions. They are trustees Debbie Krizel and Jim Schrader and Pete Pawlak, who was appointed to replace his late mother, Mary, and is seeking his first electoral win.