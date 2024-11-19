Community rallies support for girl injured during Ottawa YMCA swimming program

Ottawa area residents have shown their support for a girl who was injured during a swimming program Thursday at the YMCA.

A GoFundMe page, titled “Help Emberlynn’s Family Through Crisis,” was established that has raised more than $18,000 as of Monday for the family.

The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital in Peoria and “has a long road ahead of her,” according to the GoFundMe organized by Crystal DeLong.

Ottawa Elementary School Superintendent Michelle Lee issued a message to families in the district acknowledging there was a serious incident at the YMCA that involved a student.

“It was a traumatic event for everyone who were present,” Lee said. “We will provide support services for any student who needs or requests assistance. If needed, please contact your student’s principal.”

Lee also said all activities at the YMCA have been suspended indefinitely until the incident can be fully investigated.

The GoFundMe page said the student’s family will be by her side and the fundraiser asks for help in covering their rent, bills and whatever else they may need.