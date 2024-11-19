Bureau Valley wins in Henegar’s coaching debut: BCR Roundup, Nov. 18

Jonathon Henegar will always remember his varsity coaching debut.

The Bureau Valley girls basketball team handed Henegar a 45-40 win over Rock Falls in his first game as coach on the first night of the Bureau Valley tournament on Monday.

Sophomore guard Libby Endress led the Storm with 15 points while juniors Emma Mussche (8) and Maddie Wetzell (7) combined for 15.

The Storm will return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Riverdale.

Jonathon Henegar (Photo provided by Kewanee High School)

Peoria Notre Dame 74, St. Bede 28: The Bruins opened the season with a loss to the defending Class 2A state champions at the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.

Ashlyn Ehm and Savanna Bray each had six points for St. Bede, while Lili McClain added five points.