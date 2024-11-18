November 17, 2024
Streator library to host cornucopia scavenger hunt

Library also will host arts and games throughout the week

By Derek Barichello
The Streator Public Library will host a cornucopia scavenger hunt the week of Nov. 18. (Derek Barichello)

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19: Little’s Art Time, ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 23: Craft à la carte, public. Stop by the library’s craft station to make a cool craft every week.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Game time, Ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

