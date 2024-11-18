Putnam County High School to present ‘Puffs’

Putnam County High School will present “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, at the school’s auditorium.
Putnam County High School with permission of Concord Theatricals will be presenting “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox. For seven years a certain boy wizard who went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs ... who just happened to be there too. This is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students younger than 18 and seniors. Seating is assigned. For tickets, call 815-882-2800, option 4, or email hulstromn@pcschools535.org