NCAT to host 2 open houses as it develops strategic plan

North Central Area Transit is requesting input from residents.

As NCAT begins its first strategic plan, the agency wants to hear from riders and how it can address transportation needs for La Salle County.

Join NCAT for open house events on Nov. 19 and 20 to learn more about NCAT services, take its public survey and provide feedback on transportation improvements.

The first open house is scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in room CTC 124/125, at Illinois Valley Community College, 815 North Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

The second open house is set 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Ottawa Family YMCA, 411 Canal St.

If you can’t make the open houses but still want to get involved, go to ridencat.com and take the survey. The information from the surveys and the open house will help guide the improvements and plans for the transit program over the next 7 to 10 years.

NCAT is the public transit provider for La Salle County. It provides transportation for any person going (just about) anywhere for any purpose. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can find out more information about NCAT at ridencat.com or by calling 833-433-6228.