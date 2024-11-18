IVCC diversity presentation to feature comedian

Comedian Amy Schwartz will perform 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in Illinois Valley Community College’s Student Life Space. The event is open to the public. (Scott Anderson)

Schwartz is an alumnus of The Second City comedy troupe and Chicago’s iO Theatre improv program who has performed in comedy clubs and at collegiate and corporate events. She worked in education and neurology and is ADHD, dyslexic and in the LGBTQIA+ community, according to her biography.

The campus Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance student group are sponsoring Schwartz’s appearance.

“We are collaborating to bring attention to two important student groups on campus,” IVCC DEI Committee Co-Chair Amanda Cook Fesperman said in a news release. “Because the College’s One Book, One College program is focusing on neurodiversity, we thought this would be a great collaboration. As a comedian, Amy can connect with students on a new level.”

The One Book, One College book discussion this year centers around “Disability Visibility,” edited by Alice Wong.