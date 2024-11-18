Illinois Valley Sunrise, La Salle rotaries donate to IV PADS

(From left) Rotarians Stan Wolf and Christian Zamin, Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary President Elect Mark Ptak, Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary President Tony Bacidore, Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter Executive Director Carol Alcorn, and Rotarians Jason Curran, Beth Coleman and Dr. John Lavieri gather after Rotarians made a contribution to the Peru homeless shelter. (Photo provided by Tony Bacidore)

A fundamental part of how Rotarians make a positive impact in their communities is through contributions to the Rotary Foundation, which funds Rotary International’s various humanitarian efforts around the world, the organization said in a news release.

After three years, some of the donations area Rotarians make to the Rotary Foundation come back to the region in the form of a District Grant. This year, the Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club, and the La Salle Rotary Club used their district grant funds, along with a club match, to purchase new beds, mattresses and bedding for the Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter in Peru.

Between August 2022 and May 2023, IV PADS Peru and Ottawa shelters served 492 individuals, totaling 17,599 shelter nights, and this number appears to be growing in 2024. The two clubs identical grants will provide a total of four new bunk beds, 12 mattresses and new bedding for these brand-new beds. With the new beds, the shelter will be able to accommodate more than 2,300 additional shelter nights annually for its clients.

The Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club, and the La Salle Rotary club are dedicated to bettering the community and this grant project is the manifestation of that dedication, the club said in a news release.