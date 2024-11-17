Princeton Christian Academy to present the ‘Miracle Worker’ on Nov. 22-23

The Princeton Christian Academy high school students will present Willam Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23 in the auditorium. Cast members are Ava Clausen, Miriam Bayer, Josiah Gale, Brooke Clausen, David Lunger, Abigail Freeman, Jeremiah Bauer, Amelia Baker, Annalise Baker, Lily Bullington and Presleigh Morrissey. (Photo provided by PCA)

The play is the story of how 20-year-old Annie Sullivan miraculously opened the dark world of 7-year-old blind and deaf Helen Keller by teaching her language.

Ava Clausen plays the role of Annie Sullivan, and Helen is played by Miriam Bayer. Helen’s parents, Captain and Kate Keller are played by Josiah Gale and Brooke Clausen, and her half brother James is played by David Lunger. Aunt Ev is Abigail Freeman, the doctor is Jeremiah Bauer, Viney is Amelia Baker, and children are played by Annalise Baker, Lily Bullington and Presleigh Morrissey.

The play is directed by Marty Kiser.

The public is invited to these performances to see “the miracle” performed. A free-will offering will be taken, but no admission will be charged.

Princeton Christian Academy is located two miles northeast of Princeton on U.S. 34 at Princeton Bible Church.