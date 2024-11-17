Ottawa Sunrise Rotary honors November students of the month

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Ottawa welcomed two seniors, (left) Ashton Grady and Kyle Hobbs, as its November Students of the Month. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Ottawa welcomed two seniors as its November Students of the Month.

Ashton Grady was selected from Marquette Academy. He plans on majoring in sports medicine with a minor in education. His goal is to become a teacher and coach. Grady credits all of his coaches and especially his grandfather Hall for inspiring his career decision.

Kyle Hobbs was chosen as the Ottawa High School senior. As a child Hobbs loved planning and building projects with Legos. So Legos, along with his love of physics and math, helped steer him to a career in architectural engineering.

Both students were awarded a gift certificate to Jimmy Johns and will now be eligible for the $1,000 scholarship from Sunrise Rotary to be announced in May.