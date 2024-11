(From left) Jodi Peterson, director of Student Services; Wendy Lewis, special education teacher/ITP/Special Olympics coach; Doug Ossola, Granville Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll co-chairman; Jackie Gerling, special education teacher; and Jodie Goetz, special education teacher come together for the Granville Knights of Columbus donation to Putnam County High School's special needs program. (Photo provided by Jerry Masini)

The Granville Knights of Columbus donated $2,082 to the Putnam County High School special needs program from its Tootsie Roll fundraiser.

The Tootsie Roll Funds will benefit 47 students with intellectual disabilities.