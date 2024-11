The Tiskilwa Community Church is hosting an open house 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Genevieve Cummins in the church hall at 145 W. Main St. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

The Tiskilwa Community Church is hosting an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Genevieve Cummins in the church hall at 145 W. Main St.

Cummins and her twin sister Geraldine were born on the Hanson family farm in Bureau Township a few days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, 1924. Family and friends are invited to stop by to wish Cummins a happy birthday. Those friends who cannot attend may wish to send a greeting to P.O. Box 157, Tiskilwa, IL 61368.