4-H officers in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam counties participate in training

Pictured are the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam 4-H attendees at the 4-H Officer Training. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

4-H members across Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties learned ways to improve as officers at the 2024 gameshow themed 4-H Officer Training event Nov. 9 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby.

Youth learned about the various roles and responsibilities of being a 4-H officer, with a focus on leadership, learning parliamentary procedure, teamwork and effective communication, according to a news release from the University of Illinois Extension. Through hands-on games and activities, members developed skills to help them succeed in their leadership roles beyond 4-H.

“This was a great opportunity for youth to grow as leaders and take the knowledge gained back to their 4-H clubs,” Bureau County 4-H and Youth Development Program Coordinator Sarah Poignant said in a news release.

Through such experiences, youths can contribute to the growth and success within their community.

To learn more about 4-H, contact your local University of Illinois Extension office – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.