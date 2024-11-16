2024 BCR girls cross country team

Princeton's Ruby Acker runs at the 1A Rock Island Cross Country Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. She is the 2024 BCR Female Runner of the Year. (Earleen Hinton)

Ruby Acker, so., Princeton

The two-time BCR Runner of the Year stepped up this year with a season-best time of 19:31 at the Peoria Invitational. Acker also had personal-best finishes in the Three Rivers (4th), regional (8th) and sectional (28th) meets. She was just 11 seconds from qualifying for state.

Princeton sophomore Ruby Acker is the 2024 BCR Female Cross Country Runner of the Year. She was a sectional qualifier. (MIke Vaughn)

Payton Frueh, so., Princeton

Frueh also had a solid sophomore season. The 2023 co-BCR Runner of the Year had her best finishes at the Three Rivers (5th) and regional (11th) meets. Her best time of the year was a 19:51 at the Peoria Invitational on Oct. 5. She did not run at sectional.

Payton Frueh

Gemma Moore, so., Bureau Valley

The Storm sophomore made a fast impression in her first year running cross country. She ran a PR of 21:06 at the Panther Invite on Oct. 8. Moore placed 18th in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet and led the Storm with a 16th-place finish at the Seneca Regional and a 56th-place finish at sectional.

Gemma Moore

Alexandra Waca, so., Princeton

Waca showed solid improvement from her freshmen season. She ran a season-best time of 21:25 at the Patriot Invitational on Oct. 19. She placed 14th in the Three Rivers and 69th in the sectional meets, with personal best finishes, and 24th at regional.

Alexandra Waca

Summer Hamilton, fr., Bureau Valley

Another newcomer who made an impact for the Storm, Hamilton ran a PR of 23:07 (138th) at the Panther Invite on Oct. 8. She placed 23rd in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet, 27th (24:16.3) at the Seneca Regional to help the Storm advance and 95th at sectional.

Summer Hamilton

Honorable mention: Leah House, so., Bureau Valley; Rebekah Lord, so., Princeton, so.; Natalie Meyer, so, Princeton; Ella Grey, sr. Princeton’ Avery Waca, jr. Princeton; Ella Wilt, fr. Bureau Valley