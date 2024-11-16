2024 BCR girls cross country team

Ruby Acker, so., Princeton
The two-time BCR Runner of the Year stepped up this year with a season-best time of 19:31 at the Peoria Invitational. Acker also had personal-best finishes in the Three Rivers (4th), regional (8th) and sectional (28th) meets. She was just 11 seconds from qualifying for state.
Payton Frueh, so., Princeton
Frueh also had a solid sophomore season. The 2023 co-BCR Runner of the Year had her best finishes at the Three Rivers (5th) and regional (11th) meets. Her best time of the year was a 19:51 at the Peoria Invitational on Oct. 5. She did not run at sectional.
Gemma Moore, so., Bureau Valley
The Storm sophomore made a fast impression in her first year running cross country. She ran a PR of 21:06 at the Panther Invite on Oct. 8. Moore placed 18th in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet and led the Storm with a 16th-place finish at the Seneca Regional and a 56th-place finish at sectional.
Alexandra Waca, so., Princeton
Waca showed solid improvement from her freshmen season. She ran a season-best time of 21:25 at the Patriot Invitational on Oct. 19. She placed 14th in the Three Rivers and 69th in the sectional meets, with personal best finishes, and 24th at regional.
Summer Hamilton, fr., Bureau Valley
Another newcomer who made an impact for the Storm, Hamilton ran a PR of 23:07 (138th) at the Panther Invite on Oct. 8. She placed 23rd in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet, 27th (24:16.3) at the Seneca Regional to help the Storm advance and 95th at sectional.
Honorable mention: Leah House, so., Bureau Valley; Rebekah Lord, so., Princeton, so.; Natalie Meyer, so, Princeton; Ella Grey, sr. Princeton’ Avery Waca, jr. Princeton; Ella Wilt, fr. Bureau Valley