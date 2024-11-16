2024 BCR Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Augustus Swanson making strides, not quite where he wants to be

Princeton junior Augustus Swanson is the 2024 BCR Male Cross Country Runner of the Year. He was a sectional qualifier. (Mike Vaughn)

Augustus Swanson keeps making great strides on the cross country circuit.

The Princeton junior turned in a season-best time of 16 minutes, 14 seconds in the Peoria Invitational on Oct. 5. He led all Bureau County runners with sixth-place finishes in the conference and regional meets, both personal-best finishes, and a 42nd-place finish at sectionals.

“I feel like every year my times dropped about a minute. I got that minute drop this year, that was pretty exciting,” Swanson said. “I’d like to get in the 15s. Just working harder and pushing myself in track. I think if I get a better mile time, my miles will start to drop down in longer distances. Practicing in shorter distance and try keep a similar pace to that, but slower for a longer distance.”

While he keeps improving, it’s not quite where he wants to be.

At sectional, Swanson clocked a time of 17:14.90, an improvement of 34 seconds while slipping 10 spots, missing the state cut by 16 seconds.

He thinks a lot about those 16 seconds.

“I feel like I put in a pretty good effort in practice, but just makes me think if I would have picked it up an extra notch I could have done better,” Swanson said.

For all of his accomplishes, Swanson is named as the 2024 BCR Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, repeating those honors from a year ago.

“Augustus had another excellent season with some good improvement. Definitely had some state-caliber performances in there at several meets,” Princeton coach Pat Hodge said.

The Peoria Heights Invitational at Detweiller Park, where he ran his season-best time, was Swanson’s favorite meet.

“There’s no hills. There’s a lot of competition and that was my best time of the year,” he said. “It shows me where I need to be in the pack and seeing familiar runners and sticking with them.”

In other significant finishes, Swanson placed third in the Erie-Prophetstown Panther Invite, sixth in Princeton’s own Gary Coates Invitational, 10th in the junior race of the Geneseo Invite and 17th in the Sterling Invite.

The reigning BCR Wrestler of the Year said he benefits from each sport.

“Wrestling helps my cross country. It’s a different shape than running,” he said. “My condition’s a lot better. I’m a lot more lean, I’d say.”

Swanson knows what he’d like to do for an encore performance in his senior season.

“I’d like to make it to state and hopefully get a decent place, not at the end of the pack,” he said.

Another minute improvement will get him there.