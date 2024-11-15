Utica’s tax base grew $4.4 million, Village Board to review its options

Utica’s tax base grew by more than $4.4 million. That gives the Utica Village Board a few choices: bring in extra money, grant tax relief or a little of both. (Derek Barichello)

Utica’s tax base grew by more than $4.4 million. That gives the Utica Village Board a few choices: bring in extra money, grant tax relief or a little of both.

But the Utica Village Board wants time to think over its several options and voted Thursday to table a decision until December.

The village’s equalized assessed valuation climbed from $37.3 million last year to a projected $41.7 million. When tax values rise, a city may adjust its tax rate to increase revenues, give taxpayers a break or some combination of both.

Jamie Turczyn, director of village affairs, spelled out nine scenarios for the board to consider. The board could opt for a rate cut or leave the rate unchanged, which would give the village more money for projects and improvements.

The board observed moments of silence for Dennis Hamilton and for Nancy Bierbom. Hamilton was a former village trustee and planning commissioner. Bierbom was a Utica matriarch and pillar of the community.

In other matters, the board: