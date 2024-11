The Marseilles American Legion Post 235 is hosting a Veterans Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 571 Rutland St. (David Toney/David Toney)

The Marseilles American Legion Post 235 is hosting a Veterans Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 571 Rutland St.

The public is welcome. A flag raising will be at 8 a.m. followed by breakfast, entertainment, raffles and a 50-50 drawing. Finger food and dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is free for veterans, and $10 for all others.

The Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., will have a veterans display from 1 to 3 p.m.