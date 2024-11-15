IVCC to host Nov. 20 fall open house

Illinois Valley Community College’s fall open house on Wednesday, Nov. 20, introduces a new breakout session for Spanish speakers and their families. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College’s fall open house on Wednesday, Nov. 20, introduces a new breakout session for Spanish speakers and their families.

Explore IVCC will begin with a panel of students who share their experiences at the college. Following the introduction and student panel at 5:30 p.m. in the IVCC Cultural Centre, participants will have two options. This year, Latinos can join a session in CTC 124 where financial aid, admissions, registration and other information will be delivered in Spanish.

All visitors can explore a resource expo and visit with deans, faculty members and counselors to discuss majors and discover the rich resources available to students. Tours of labs and classrooms, as well as prizes and IVCC T-shirts, will also be available throughout the evening.

Attendance is encouraged for anyone considering enrolling in spring or summer semesters, said director of Enrollment Services Tom Quigley.

“Explore IVCC is more than just an event; it is a vital opportunity to connect prospective students with resources, faculty and staff who are dedicated to their success,” Quigley said in a news release. “Students can envision their future at IVCC and see firsthand how dedicated we are to helping them achieve their educational and career goals.”

“The Latino session will be informal, but a vital part of shaping that vision for some prospective students,” said Sara Escatel, director of Adult Education. “Let us hear your thoughts on how to help you decide on your future. We want to help make the college transition as smooth as possible and reduce the challenges and language barriers.”

Programs such as emergency medical technician, accounting, early childhood education, health professions, criminal justice, automotive technology, certified nursing assistant, science, business, agriculture, phlebotomy, dental assisting/hygiene, political science and computer aided design will be represented, as will services such as Learning Resources, Counseling, Student Success and Special Populations.

To RSVP, visit https://admissions.ivcc.edu/register/explore. Spring registration is underway for classes that begin Jan. 9.