Decision to add pickleball courts at Anderson Fields in Streator may come next week

Four pickleball courts may be coming to Streator soon.

The Streator Parks and Open Spaces Board has moved forward with a recommendation to Streator City Council for pickleball courts at Anderson Fields Golf Course in Streator.

After considering several locations during last month’s meeting, the board chose Anderson Fields as the best option because of its visibility and accessibility. Other sites, like Mariner Park (near the former Armory) and Central Park (across from the former Sherman School), also were discussed, but concerns about accessibility and noise in nearby residential areas were raised.

Board members talked about the need for multiple courts, suggesting a layout of four courts, each about 60 by 35 feet.

Several communities in the Illinois Valley, including Ottawa and La Salle, have added pickleball courts over the past few years, reflecting the sport’s recent growth.

According to the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report, pickleball participation surged to 13.6 million players in the United States in 2023. In the report, the SFIA also announced pickleball continues to be the fastest-growing sport in America, having grown 51.8% from 2022 to 2023, and an incredible 223.5% in four years since 2020.

Currently, Streator has one set of pickleball courts, located at the Streator YMCA, which requires a membership for access.

The proposed courts may be voted on during council’s next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.