Cora J. Pope Trust Fund to offer financial assistance applications for seniors at Ottawa YMCA

The Cora J. Pope Trust and the Ottawa YMCA announced a new collaboration aimed at helping seniors. Pictured are Cora J. Pope Trust Board members (from left) Jim Keely, board attorney; Karen Trafton, Gordon Page, Erin Stuedemann, Spencer Lawrence, Ralph Wolter, Claudia Rogers, treasurer; Gayle Schmitt, the Rev. Pastor John Walter of First Presbyterian Church; and the Rev. James Friesen of First Presbyterian Church of Morris. (Derek Barichello)

The Cora J. Pope Trust and the Ottawa YMCA announced a new collaboration aimed at helping seniors.

The Ottawa YMCA, 411 Canal St., now will serve as an application site for the Cora J. Pope Trust Senior Grant Fund, providing a convenient and accessible location for seniors to apply for essential financial support.

The Cora J. Pope Trust Senior Grant Fund is a nonprofit organization established under the Presbyterian Church, continuing the legacy of Cora J. Pope, who dedicated her life to supporting senior women in Ottawa. The fund provides grants of up to $2,500 per calendar year to help seniors live independently with dignity and comfort. These grants may be used for home repairs, medical needs, assisted living expenses and moving support, among other items.

Beginning immediately, the Ottawa YMCA will assist seniors with the application process, offering a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals and couples aged 55 and older can apply for the grant. The Cora J. Pope Trust Board of Directors and the Synod of Lincoln Trails will continue to oversee the grant program, ensuring it upholds Cora J. Pope’s long-standing mission of caring for the community’s elders.

Grant opportunities include:

Independent living support: Assistance with home repairs, renovations and medical equipment

Moving expenses: Help with move-in costs, security deposits and non-covered moving fees

Home-based services: Aid with essential services such as meals, transportation and health-related necessities

Assisting living support: Funding for home health care and specialized living arrangements

The Cora J. Pope Trust has been dedicated to providing senior support since its inception, offering grants and services that allows seniors to live with dignity, according to a join news release from the trust and YMCA. The trust reflects her vision, which sustained an active ministry for women through her endowment for more than 75 years.

“We are excited to join forces with the Cora J. Pope Trust in continuing Cora’s legacy of care and support,” said Joseph Capece, Ottawa YMCA director in a news release. “This collaboration not only enhances our mission of social responsibility but also allows us to make a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of seniors.”

Applications for the Cora J. Pope Trust Grant Fund are available at the end of the main hallway at the Ottawa YMCA, or online at https://www.corajpope.org/apply and can be mailed to the Cora J. Pope Trust Senior Grant Fund at 114 E. Jefferson St., c/o First Presbyterian Church, Ottawa, IL 61350. For more information, contact 815-681-8936 or email corajpopeprgadm@yahoo.com.